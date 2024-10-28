Real Madrid's confidence in Vinicius Junior winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been shattered, as Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City emerges as the new favorite.

The Spanish giants had taken it for granted that Vinicius would take home the award, but it appears the journalists selected by France Football had other plans.



The Upset



According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will not attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France, knowing Vinicius will not win.



President Florentino Perez, Carlo Ancelotti, and Jude Bellingham will also be absent. La Sexta reports that Vinicius will be the runner-up, while Jude Bellingham will come third in the vote, leaving Los Blancos empty-handed.



The Criteria

The Ballon d'Or is decided by 100 specialized journalists from countries in the top 100 of the FIFA rankings, based on:



- Individual performances



- Team performances and achievements



- Class



- Fair play

The Contenders



Vinicius Junior was instrumental in Real Madrid's Champions League and La Liga double, while Rodri played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League victory and Spain's Euro 2024 win. Rodri's impressive performances have catapulted him to the top of the list.



Reaction



Real Madrid's absence from the ceremony indicates their disappointment and surprise at the outcome. The snub is a significant blow to the club, which had expected Vinicius to win.



The Ballon d'Or ceremony will reveal the official winner, but for now, Rodri Hernandez is the shock favorite.