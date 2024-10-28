Sports

Sports
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior snubbed as Rodri Hernandez emerges as Ballon d'Or favorite

Vinicius10.png Vinicius Junior

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid's confidence in Vinicius Junior winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been shattered, as Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City emerges as the new favorite.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live