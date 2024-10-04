Sports

Real Madrid star admits he would love to sign Arsenal key man

Screenshot 20241004 112958.png Antonio Rudiger would love to sign William Saliba for Real Madrid

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

William Saliba has emerged as one of the premier young defenders globally. The former Saint-Étienne player, who signed with Arsenal in the summer of 2019, has been a key presence in their defense in recent seasons.

He has developed a reliable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães, earning significant praise from analysts and ex-players alike.

Although his contract with Arsenal extends until the summer of 2027, several top clubs are interested in acquiring him.

Real Madrid is among those linked to the 23-year-old, and their defensive stalwart Antonio Rudiger was recently asked which defender he would prefer to sign in an interview.

Source: Football-espana