Real Madrid star completely disregarded by Ancelotti

Real Madrid's defensive woes this season have become increasingly evident, with coach Carlo Ancelotti relying on Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and makeshift option Aurelien Tchouameni.

The absence of David Alaba has further complicated the situation. Jesús Vallejo, despite being one of the only natural center-backs, has played a minimal role, appearing briefly in a match against Alavés where the team conceded twice.



Reports indicate that Ancelotti no longer considers Vallejo suitable for the squad, leading to speculation that this may be his final season at the club.

There are also discussions about bringing in a new central defender during the January transfer window or next summer, signaling potential changes in the squad's defensive lineup