Real Madrid star tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe as Frace captain

Kylian Mbappe's choice to skip joining the French national team has sparked significant debate.

The Real Madrid forward had a conversation with coach Didier Deschamps earlier this week before the announcement of the squad for two upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.



France is set to play away against Israel and Belgium, but Mbappe will not participate. They agreed that he would stay in Madrid to concentrate on regaining full fitness.



Reports suggest Deschamps is frustrated that Mbappe played in Real Madrid's recent 2-0 La Liga victory over Villarreal, despite being deemed unfit for national duty.

With this decision made, Deschamps will need to find a new captain for the first time in over a year.



Aurelien Tchouameni, Mbappe's teammate, is reportedly a leading candidate, along with centre-back William Saliba, following a strong start to the season.