Real Madrid stars astonished by Endrick Felipe goal – ‘If it doesn’t go in, I’d kill him’

Endrick Felipe

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Endrick Felipe, the young talent from Real Madrid, had an impressive Champions League debut at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a goal just 15 minutes after replacing Jude Bellingham, contributing to a 3-1 victory.

Endrick Felipe, the young talent from Real Madrid, had an impressive Champions League debut at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a goal just 15 minutes after replacing Jude Bellingham, contributing to a 3-1 victory. His powerful shot was notable, but it was his decision-making that garnered the most attention.



Source: Football-espana