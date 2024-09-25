Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Real Madrid survive late Alaves fightback to secure fifth successive victory

It Was Another Successful Evening For Real Madrid On Tuesday But Only Just In The End.png It was another successful evening for Real Madrid on Tuesday but only just in the end

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid experienced a tense but ultimately successful evening on Tuesday. Initially, they seemed set for an easy win against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, but late goals turned the match into a nail-biter.

In an unexpected move, Carlo Ancelotti opted for a full-strength squad, even with the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid approaching this weekend.

This decision quickly proved beneficial, as stand-in captain Lucas Vazquez scored just a minute into the game after receiving a cutback from Vinicius Junior.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana