Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Real Madrid to accelerate contract renewal talks with Dani Carvajal in wake of ACL injury

Screenshot 20241006 131658.png Dani Carvajal

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is reeling from the announcement that Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season due to a significant knee injury sustained during Saturday's win against Villarreal.

This injury likely marks the end of Carvajal's tenure with the club, as his contract is set to expire in June.

Nevertheless, a contract renewal has been planned, and discussions are expected to speed up following this unfortunate injury to the experienced right-back.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana