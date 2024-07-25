Real Tamale United faces financial crisis and heavy sanctions from GFA

Real Tamale United (RTU) is currently facing a significant financial challenge, as stated by club official Mohammed Kayaba.

During an interview with Peace FM, "It is evident that the club is currently experiencing a severe financial crisis. We do not have any major sponsors, and our only source of income comes from an individual who is funding everything."



The financial difficulties have resulted in unpaid player salaries for the 2023/24 season and have been exacerbated by recent penalties imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee fined RTU GHc100,000 for tarnishing the reputation of the sport by deliberately using unregistered players to impersonate registered ones in a match against Dreams FC.