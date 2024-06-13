Real Tamale United faces lifetime ban over impersonation scandal

Real Tamale United football team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Real Tamale United is on the brink of a lifetime ban from the Ghana Premier League due to impersonation, as they fielded unregistered players against Dreams FC.

The team's first-team players refused to play due to unpaid salaries, yet their names appeared on the team sheet, leading to suspicions of foul play.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to respond promptly and decisively to this violation.



Read full article