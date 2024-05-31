Red Star Belgrade will always hold a special place in my heart – Osman Bukari bids farewell to Serbian giants

Osman Bukari

Source: Footballghana

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian footballer, bid a heartfelt farewell to Red Star Belgrade as he completed his transfer to Austin FC in Major League Soccer.

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian footballer, bid a heartfelt farewell to Red Star Belgrade as he completed his transfer to Austin FC in Major League Soccer. In a statement, he expressed his gratitude to the club and its fans, stating that they will always have a special place in his heart.





Read full article