Reject call-up for AFCON and focus on Leicester City - Ghanaians advise Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Watch in Twi
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Tue, 19 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Some Ghanaians on social media have advised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to ditch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and focus on his development at Leicester City.

The 18-year-old has found his feet and is currently one of the key players at Leicester while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

This is the best version the player has been since his sensational performance at the 2019 U-20 AFCON, which landed him a move to Sporting.

The majority of Ghanaians in that regard have advised the winger to focus on his development at Leicester and thus should decline an invitation to play for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON.

Some argue that he does not have a guaranteed spot in the Black Stars, hence, leaving Leicester at his best moment to sit on the bench at the national team would be a poor decision to make.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is in fine form as he provided two assists in Leicester City's 3-2 away win over Birmingham on Monday, December 19, 2023.

He currently has 7 goal involvement 2 goals and 5 assists in 19 games in all competitions. He ranks 10th on the list of most assists in the Championship, trailing the leader Georginio Rutter by 4.

TWI NEWS



















Source: www.ghanaweb.live