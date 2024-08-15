Removing tax on betting will encourage people to go into a harmful act – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the former Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, has expressed his opposition to former President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to abolish the 10% tax on betting winnings.

Mensah-Bonsu asserts that eliminating this tax would likely lead to an increase in gambling activities, which he views as detrimental, referencing religious scriptures that denounce such behavior.



During a Townhall Meeting with the youth of Ghana in celebration of International Youth Day, Mahama declared his plan to remove the tax should he regain the presidency in the upcoming December elections.



In contrast, Mensah-Bonsu maintains that gambling is not a valid profession and should be discouraged.

“The Bible instructs us to work and earn a living through our labor. It clearly speaks against gambling,” he stated during an interview with Nhyira FM, as reported by Asempa FM and monitored by FootballGhana.com.



“It is akin to alcohol; while people may indulge, they are aware of its negative effects, and it is still subject to taxation. Cigarettes are sold despite their health risks, including lung cancer.



“Is John Mahama’s intention to promote gambling by eliminating the tax? Gambling does not constitute legitimate work.”