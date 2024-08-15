Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Removing tax on betting will encourage people to go into a harmful act – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the former Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, has expressed his opposition to former President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to abolish the 10% tax on betting winnings.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live