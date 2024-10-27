Renard reappointed Saudi boss after Mancini exit

Herve Renard's first game of his second spell in charge of Saudi Arabia will be against Australia

Source: BBC

Herve Renard has been reinstated as the manager of Saudi Arabia after the exit of Roberto Mancini.

The French coach previously managed the Saudi men's team from July 2019 until March 2023, achieving a notable win against Argentina, the eventual champions, during the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



At 56 years old, Renard stepped down to coach the French women's team for the 2023 World Cup and the upcoming Olympics in France.

Mancini took over the position but has now parted ways with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, allowing Renard to return to the role.



Read full article