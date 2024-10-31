Sports

Report reveals reason behind Frenkie de Jong’s no-show during Barcelona-Sevilla

Frankie De Jong 223.png Frenkie de Jong

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eleven days ago, Barcelona triumphed over Sevilla with a score of 5-1 at the Estadi Olímpic, despite a last-minute adjustment when Eric Garcia sustained a muscle injury during warm-ups.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live