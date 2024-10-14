Republic of Ireland lose again as Greece claim deserved Nations League win

Tasos Bakasetas held out a black armband in tribute to George Baldock

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Republic of Ireland faced their third loss in four matches under manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, as Greece emerged victorious in their Nations League Group B2 clash in Athens on Sunday.

After a thrilling comeback win against Finland on Thursday, the Republic of Ireland struggled, with Greece's captain Tasos Bakasetas scoring early in the second half. Petros Mantalos then capitalized on a mistake by Caoimhin Kelleher to secure the win for the home team late in the game.

It was a frustrating conclusion for Kelleher, who had performed admirably for the visitors, making several crucial saves to keep the dominant Greek side at bay during the first half.



