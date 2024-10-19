Sports

Returning to the pitch after nearly a year out with injury emotional – Joseph Aidoo

Screenshot 20241019 101957.png Joseph Aidoo

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has shared his heartfelt feelings about his long-anticipated return to competitive play after an extended injury absence.

The 29-year-old central defender for Celta Vigo had been out of action for almost a year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury he incurred during a friendly match against Mexico in October 2023.

After undergoing surgery and enduring a challenging rehabilitation journey, Aidoo finally returned to the field in September 2024, nearly a year post-injury.

