Reuniting with Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town looks like a good fit - Joseph Wollacott

Joseph Wollacott12 Joseph Wollacott

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Joseph Wollacott, the Black Stars goalkeeper, expressed his excitement about reuniting with former manager Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town.

After a successful loan spell at Swindon Town, Wollacott signed a one-year deal with the Robins, where he previously worked with Lindsey.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper praised Lindsey for their time together at Swindon and is looking forward to the new chapter at Crawley Town.

