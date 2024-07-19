Reuniting with Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town looks like a good fit - Joseph Wollacott

Menu ›
Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana
Joseph Wollacott, the Black Stars goalkeeper, expressed his excitement about reuniting with former manager Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town.
After a successful loan spell at Swindon Town, Wollacott signed a one-year deal with the Robins, where he previously worked with Lindsey.
The 27-year-old goalkeeper praised Lindsey for their time together at Swindon and is looking forward to the new chapter at Crawley Town.
