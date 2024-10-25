Revived Rangers earn biggest European win in 17 years

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny scored two and assisted another in a standout display

Source: BBC

Manager Philippe Clement is urging his Rangers squad to "develop habits, build connections, and maintain consistency" following their impressive four-goal Europa League triumph over FCSB, which came in response to a disappointing loss at Kilmarnock.

Prior to the match, the Belgian emphasized that the focus should be on performance rather than just reacting to setbacks, and his team delivered on both fronts, achieving their largest European victory since 2007 amidst a week of heavy scrutiny.

Vaclav Cerny assisted Tom Lawrence's opening goal and scored two goals himself in a standout display, while Hamza Igamane capped off the commanding win with his inaugural goal for the club.



Read full article