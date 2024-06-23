Richardson makes Olympics with fastest 100m of year

Sha'Carri Richardson

Source: BBC

Sha'Carri Richardson has secured her spot at the Paris Games, winning the women's 100m at the US Olympic trials with a world-leading time of 10.71 seconds.

Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Games due to a positive marijuana test, expresses gratitude for the opportunity.



She hugs her grandmother in celebration, highlighting her growth and deeper appreciation for her talent.

Richardson, the 2023 World Champion, aims for Olympic gold without setting a specific target time.



In other events, Ryan Crouser wins the men's shot put, and Jasmine Moore clinches the women's triple jump.



