Richmond Ayi apologizes to Hearts of Oak fans after conceding late goal against Nations FC

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, apologized to the fans of the club following his shocking error against Nations FC.

The Phobians were hoping to return to winning ways following their 3-2 defeat against Asante Kotoko last weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In the matchday 15 games, Hearts of Oak were held by the Premier League debutants at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.



Hamza Issah broke the deadlock for the Rainbow Club in the 7th minute.



However, Richard Danso scored in the 94th minute as the home side secured a point against Hearts of Oak.



Ayi failed to grab Danso's shot as the ball went past his gloves.



After the game, fans of the club expressed their displeasure to Ayi but the goalkeeper apologized to the unhappy fans for his error.

