Richmond Lamptey bids Danlad Ibrahim farewell after Asante Kotoko release

Richmond Lamptey has bid farewell to goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko captain Richmond Lamptey has bid farewell to goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim following his release from the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ibrahim, a former Ghana U17 goalkeeper and 2022 World Cup squad member, struggled for game time last season, with Fredrick Asare preferred by the coach.



"It was nice having you as a teammate and friend. Good Luck in your future endeavors," Lamptey wrote.

Ibrahim, who joined Kotoko as a teenager and developed through the ranks, is now free to join any team ahead of the 2024/25 season.



Lamptey remains one of the few players staying at Kotoko after a significant squad clearout saw eighteen players depart in the last twenty-four hours.



Read full article