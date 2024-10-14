Robert Lewandowski angered by Poland struggles as frustration builds

Robert Lewandowski

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski expressed his disappointment following Poland's 3-1 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

The Polish team was dominated by the Portuguese side in Warsaw, and Lewandowski found it difficult to contribute effectively to the attack.

Although he is in the later stages of his career, Lewandowski remains dedicated to the national team, yet he was visibly upset at the conclusion of the match.



Read full article