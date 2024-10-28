Rodri Hernández tipped to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Rodri Hernández, Manchester City's midfield maestro, has emerged as the frontrunner in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings with a commanding 421 points.

His exceptional season with City, highlighted by a Champions League victory, has made him a strong favorite for the coveted award. Rodri's consistent performance and tactical brilliance have set him apart from the competition, positioning him as the player to beat in this year’s Ballon d'Or race.



Real Madrid’s influence is unmistakable in this year's list, with Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham following closely behind Rodri. Vinícius, who takes second place with 380 points, has dazzled fans with his speed and skill, while Bellingham, also with 380 points, has quickly become a sensation in his debut season at Madrid.



Lautaro Martínez from Inter Milan and Madrid’s Dani Carvajal round out the top five, solidifying Real Madrid’s substantial presence in the top ranks.

Young talents like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal are also making waves, with the 16-year-old taking sixth place after a breakout season. Paris Saint-Germain’s former star Kylian Mbappé, now at Real Madrid, holds the seventh spot. Despite his recent club change, Mbappé’s influence in world football remains undeniable, adding more strength to Real Madrid’s star-studded roster.



Rounding out the top ten are notable players like Erling Haaland from Manchester City and veterans Toni Kroos and Cole Palmer. The rankings underscore the dominant performances of European clubs, especially Real Madrid, whose players have consistently been among the best in the world.



This year’s Ballon d'Or lineup is a testament to both established stars and rising talents, making it one of the most exciting in recent years.