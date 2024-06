Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, expressed uncertainty about his fitness for the French Open quarter-final due to a knee injury worsened by the slippery clay courts at Roland Garros.

Despite this, he managed to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set match.

Djokovic is set to play against Casper Ruud in the next round.



