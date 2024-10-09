Roma relief as El Shaarawy injury not too serious

Stephan El Shaarawy

Source: Football Italia

Roma has received positive updates regarding Stephan El Shaarawy's condition, indicating that his injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

The experienced winger had to leave the field limping during the first half of Sunday’s 1-1 Serie A match against Monza due to a muscle problem.

Initially, there were worries that he might have sustained a calf strain, which could have sidelined him for three to four weeks.



