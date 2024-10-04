Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Puyol to lead Barca legends in historic showdown against Ghanaian legends in Kumasi

Ex-Barcelona stars are set to grace Ghana in a historic football match against the Ghanaian Legends

Source: Ghanasoccernet

FC Barcelona icons Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edgar Davids, and Carles Puyol, among others, will visit Ghana for a memorable football match against the Ghanaian Legends on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

The eagerly awaited event is scheduled to occur at the renowned Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, which accommodates 40,500 spectators.

This match will be the inaugural game of the season for the Barca Legends and their fifth appearance in Africa, following previous matches in Mozambique, Morocco, Zambia, and the DR Congo.



