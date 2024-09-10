Ronaldo: Mbappé can win Ballon d'Or at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his support for Kylian Mbappé, predicting that he will thrive at Real Madrid and is likely to secure a Ballon d'Or soon. In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo praised Madrid as the "best club ever" and emphasized that he believes Mbappé will excel there, highlighting the club's positive structure.





