Ronaldo on target as Portugal maintain perfect Nations League start

Source: Reuters

Portugal defeated Poland 3-1 in the Nations League on Saturday, maintaining their perfect record in Group A1 with three wins.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 26th minute, assisted by Bruno Fernandes.



Cristiano Ronaldo followed with his 133rd international goal shortly after, capitalizing on a rebound from Rafael Leao's shot that hit the post.

Piotr Zielinski scored for Poland in the 78th minute, but an own goal from Jan Bednarek sealed the win for Portugal.



Portugal leads the group with nine points, while Poland sits third with three points.



