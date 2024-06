Ronaldo has now scored 130 goals for Portugal

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals as Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland in Aveiro ahead of Euro 2024.

Joao Felix and Ronaldo were on target for Portugal, securing a comfortable victory.



The match served as a fitting farewell for Portugal before their Euro 2024 campaign.

Ireland, under interim manager John O'Shea, faced a tough challenge and suffered their second defeat.



