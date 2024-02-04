Ronwen Williams saves South Africa on penalties to dump out Cape Verde

Ronwen Williams with his teammates and coaches

Source: CAF

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero as South Africa beat Cape Verde 5-3 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

After a tense last eight clash ended 0-0 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Saturday night, Williams remarkably saved four spot-kicks in the shootout to send Bafana Bafana through.



Both sides started brightly in an open first half, but stellar defending and top-class goalkeeping from Williams and Cape Verde's Vozinha kept the game goalless at the break.



The second half followed a similar pattern as the teams traded blows in search of the breakthrough. But a combination of desperation and brilliant defending saw numerous chances go begging.

Cape Verde almost stole it in added time when Gelson Tavares pounced on a deep ball only to smash his shot off the bar with Williams getting a hand to it. 0-0 after 90 minutes meant extra time.



The additional 30 minutes brought more chances, with South Africa's Fagrie Lakay forcing a superb save from Vozinha. But the deadlock remained to send the quarter-final into penalties.



After an impressive four penalty saves by Williams, Bafana Bafana secured their place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2000 where they will meet Nigeria.