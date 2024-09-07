Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Rooney scores wondergoal for Man Utd legends

Wayne Rooney Celebrates His Goal Against Celtic. .png Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Celtic.

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Wayne Rooney showcased his enduring talent by scoring a stunning free kick for Manchester United during a legends match against Celtic at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His right-footed strike found the top corner, demonstrating that he can still produce moments of brilliance following a foul on Darren Fletcher by Joe Ledley.

The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, as Gary Hooper leveled the score for Celtic, who ultimately triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Read full article

Source: ESPN