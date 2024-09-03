Sports

Rot-Weiss Essen part ways with Aaron Manu after one year

Aaron Manu.png Aaron Manu

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rot-Weiss Essen has officially released German-born Ghanaian defender Aaron Manu after just one year with the club.

