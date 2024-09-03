Rot-Weiss Essen part ways with Aaron Manu after one year

Rot-Weiss Essen has officially released German-born Ghanaian defender Aaron Manu after just one year with the club.

The termination of his contract was mutually agreed upon, as confirmed by his agent, Amir Duheric, although an official statement is still awaited.



Manu, who transferred to Essen from Erfurt last year, faced challenges in securing a spot on the team, making only three appearances due to injuries. During the summer, he was advised to explore other opportunities.

Currently, the 24-year-old is in talks with several regional league clubs. Manu becomes the 13th player to exit Rot-Weiss Essen this season.



Reflecting on his experience, he expressed gratitude for the club, fans, and teammates, while acknowledging his desire to have contributed more. He is now focused on pursuing new opportunities in his career.