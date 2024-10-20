Ruben Baraja confirms impending return for Valencia star amid sexual assault allegations

Ruben Baraja

Source: Football-espana

At the beginning of September, Valencia forward Rafa Mir faced allegations of sexual assault.

He was charged and spent two days in jail before being released on bail. The investigation by the appropriate authorities is ongoing.



Valencia CF has also taken internal disciplinary action against Mir, but his suspension has now concluded.

He is expected to return to first-team duties soon, as stated by head coach Ruben Baraja (according to Diario AS).



