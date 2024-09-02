SA Rugby apologise for 'highly regrettable' haka disruption

Scrum-half TJ Perenara led New Zealand's haka on Saturday

Source: BBC

The South Africa Rugby Union has expressed regret to New Zealand regarding the "highly regrettable" interruption during the latter part of their haka prior to the hosts' Rugby Championship win on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Typically, the opposing team remains quiet to honor New Zealand's haka performance.

However, at Emirates Airline Park, the conclusion of the haka was overshadowed by music, fireworks, and an A380 flyover, attributed to "timekeeping challenges" and "simple human error," as stated by SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.



