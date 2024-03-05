SIFMA to host African Nations tournament for young football talent

The tournament will take place at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf Zurak Park

The S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) has scheduled the much-anticipated African Nations Tournament for April 20, 2024. SIFMA, in partnership with Ceek VR, aims to showcase the best-unsigned football talent in Africa.

Selected young players will have the chance to further their careers with top clubs in Ghana and beyond.



The invitational tournament will feature teams from countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Senegal competing for victory. Exclusive to players aged 17-21, the event will provide a platform for talent display in front of experienced European football scouts.

The tournament will take place at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf Zurak Park in Accra, Ghana, starting at 7:00 am.



SIFMA's goal is to transform the careers of young Ghanaian players, drawing from Inkoom's own experiences. The agency focuses on talent discovery, player management, contract negotiations, and the overall development of emerging prospects, aiming to shape the future of Ghanaian football.