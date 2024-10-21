Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as world number one

Aryna Sabalenka is number one in the world for the second time in her career

Source: BBC

US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has ascended to the top of the WTA rankings, displacing Iga Swiatek, who held the number one position for 11 months.

Sabalenka, hailing from Belarus, also successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year.



This marks her second time at the top, having previously held the position for eight weeks from September to November 2023.

Although neither player competed last week, Swiatek has fallen to second place due to a points penalty for not participating in the required six WTA 500 events.



