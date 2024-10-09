Saddick Adams fires Black Stars over local players treatment & win against Sudan or forget AFCON

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist and broadcaster, Saddick Adams, has lambasted the Black Stars management over the treatment of local players in the team.

Adams, popularly known for his outspoken views on Ghana football, expressed his frustration on social media, emphasizing that the team's chances of success at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hang in the balance if local players continue to be overlooked.



"The constant neglect of local players will be our downfall," Adams stated. "We need to prioritize giving opportunities to those who truly deserve it, regardless of where they play."



Adams' comments come on the heels of Ghana's crucial 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sudan. The Black Stars require a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.



"Beat Sudan, or forget AFCON," Adams warned. "This is a make-or-break moment for the team. We can't continue to rely on foreign-based players alone."

Adams argued that local players have consistently proven themselves in the Ghana Premier League, yet are often snubbed for national team call-ups.



"It's time to give local players the chance to shine on the international stage," Adams concluded. "Their exclusion will only hinder our progress."



Ghanaians share Adams' sentiments, hoping the Black Stars management will heed his advice to ensure a successful AFCON campaign.