Salisbury & Ram suffer first US Open loss since 2020

Joe Salisbury (right) also won the US Open mixed doubles in 2021

Source: BBC

Joe Salisbury from Britain and his American partner Rajeev Ram experienced their first defeat at the US Open since 2020, marking the end of their impressive winning streak as three-time defending champions at Flushing Meadows.

The duo, who claimed the men's doubles titles in 2021, 2022, and 2023, were eliminated in the third round by American 13th seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Prior to this loss, Salisbury and Ram had maintained a remarkable winning record in New York, having won 20 consecutive matches, with their last defeat occurring in the semi-finals of 2020.



