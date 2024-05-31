Samartex FC's title run powered by advanced data analysis software - Samartex business development manager Paul Anyaba

Paul Anyaba

Samartex FC, the current leaders of the Ghana Premier League, have utilized advanced data analysis software to enhance their performance this season.

Business development manager Paul Anyaba revealed that the team has been able to closely monitor the players' performance during training sessions using a tracker worn like a blouse.



This tracker collects data on the players' heart condition, work rate, and other important metrics.

The team's analyst then analyzes this data and provides detailed reports to the coach, enabling him to make well-informed decisions when selecting players for each game.



