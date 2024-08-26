Sports

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu elated with second leg win over Victoria Utd after tough contest

Nurudeen Amadu55433 Nurudeen Amadu

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has conveyed his satisfaction following his team's second leg triumph over Victoria United in the CAF Champions League on Sunday afternoon.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live