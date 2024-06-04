Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu says fans didn't believe he was capable of winning GPL title

Nurudeen Amadu has revealed that fans of the club doubted his ability to lead the team to victory

Source: Ghanasoccernet

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu defied the doubts of the club's fans and guided the team to a remarkable victory in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Despite initial skepticism, Coach Amadu led FC Samartex to their first-ever GPL title in just their second season in the top flight.



The team's outstanding performance, with 18 wins, 10 losses, and 4 draws out of 32 games played, is a testament to Coach Amadu's exceptional leadership and tactical skills.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Amadu shared his journey to winning the league title, highlighting the lack of recognition and belief from many fans.



