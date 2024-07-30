Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Samartex confirm Accra Sports Stadium as home venue for CAF Champions League campaign

Samartex 33223 Samartex FC

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian champions Samartex have been granted permission by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host their CAF Champions League matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live