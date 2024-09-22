Sports

Samartex president backs team after CAF Champions League exit: "All is not lost"

Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire.png Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samartex president Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire has expressed his support for his team after their elimination from the CAF Champions League, following a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca in Morocco.

This defeat resulted in a 4-2 aggregate score, marking the end of their first venture in Africa's premier club tournament.

In a post-match address to his players, Dr. Nsenkyire commended their hard work despite the unfavorable result and urged them to see this experience as a chance for growth.

