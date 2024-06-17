Samartex to represent Ghana in 2024/25 CAF Champions League

Samartex clinched the opportunity to represent Ghana in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League following their victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

They have not confirmed their participation in the prestigious African club competition yet.



The Timber Giants aim to replicate Dreams FC's success in reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals in their debut season on the continent.

They sealed the league title with two matches to spare after defeating Bibiani Goldstars on matchday 32.