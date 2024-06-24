Sammy Kuffour backs Vincent Kompany to succeed as Bayern Munich coach

Samuel Osei Kuffour, a Bayern Munich legend, is optimistic about Vincent Kompany's potential to lead the German club to success as their new coach.

Following Thomas Tuchel's departure after a season without any trophies, the former Manchester City captain has taken over the reins.



Despite Kompany's recent experience in guiding Burnley back to the Championship, Kuffour believes he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive in Germany.



Kuffour expressed his support for Kompany during a debate on their legends platform, emphasizing the importance of giving him a chance to prove himself.

With the right resources and quality players, Kuffour is confident that Kompany can make a significant impact in Europe, not just in the Bundesliga.



Reflecting on past experiences, Kuffour highlighted the potential for success under Kompany's leadership, emphasizing the importance of protecting the club's reputation on the European stage.