Samson Deen re-elected as NPC Ghana President

Samson Deen

Samson Deen has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee at the 2024 Elective General Assembly held at the Accra Digital Center.

Running unopposed, he was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission's Madam Abigail D.A. Nutakor.



Deen, who first took office in 2019, expressed his commitment to enhancing Ghana's representation at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

During his first term, he led Ghana to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Evans Yeboah was elected Vice President, with Henry Larbi as Secretary and Richard Teinor as Treasurer.



Read full article