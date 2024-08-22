Samuel Boadu explains decision to extend contract with Berekum Chelsea

Samuel Boadu has articulated the rationale behind his decision to renew his contract with Berekum Chelsea, a team in the Ghana Premier League. The seasoned coach has entered into a short-term agreement to lead the club through the remainder of the 2023/24 season, following the departure of Christopher Ennin.

Boadu, who previously managed Hearts of Oak, made a significant impact by guiding the team to a commendable third-place finish in the league last season. After successful discussions, both Boadu and the club have reached an agreement to extend their partnership for an additional two years.



In his explanation, Boadu stated, “I chose to extend my contract with Chelsea due to the exceptional treatment I received from President Amofa Jantuah and CEO Nana Kwame Nketiah. Their kindness during my brief tenure inspired me to remain with the club.”

The Bibires are currently gearing up for the forthcoming domestic top-flight season, which is set to commence in September, and they will rely on Boadu's leadership as they aim to clinch their second Ghana Premier League title, the last of which was achieved in 2011.