Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Samuel Boadu explains decision to extend contract with Berekum Chelsea

Samuel Boadu Berekum Samuel Boadu

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Boadu has articulated the rationale behind his decision to renew his contract with Berekum Chelsea, a team in the Ghana Premier League. The seasoned coach has entered into a short-term agreement to lead the club through the remainder of the 2023/24 season, following the departure of Christopher Ennin.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live