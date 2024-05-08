Samuel Boadu is determined to beat Hearts of Oak - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Samuel Boadu

Nana Oduro Sarfo, the Director of Legal Affairs at Berekum Chelsea, has disclosed that Samuel Boadu is resolute in his determination to defeat Hearts of Oak.

The upcoming match between Boadu's current team and his former employers is set to take place at the Golden City Park as the final game of the Matchday 29 fixtures.



During his tenure as the head trainer of the Phobian Club, Boadu successfully guided them to secure five trophies in a span of two years.



However, he was unexpectedly dismissed by the club. Nevertheless, Oduro Sarfo, who previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, has revealed that Boadu is enthusiastic and fully prepared to secure a victory against his former side.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Oduro Sarfo stated, "Samuel Boadu is a professional coach and he is ready to face Hearts of Oak.



Although he was disappointed with the loss to Legon Cities, he is now prepared for the match against Hearts of Oak and is determined to emerge victorious."



Following his departure from Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu was appointed as the head coach of Berekum Chelsea. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 15:00GMT.