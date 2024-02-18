Samuel Inkoom calls for reform and openness in Ghana football

Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom, a former player for the Ghanaian national football team, has voiced out about the need for significant changes to be made in Ghana's football space.

This comes after the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Inkoom appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz and suggested that simply dissolving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) may not be enough to address the problems facing the sport.



The former Black Stars player believes that the GFA needs to be more open to new ideas and suggestions in order to improve the game.

The conversation around reform gained momentum after a recent march in Accra, where journalists presented a petition to Parliament, calling for action to address the crisis in Ghanaian football.



The petition has since been referred to the Committee on Youth and Sports for further review.