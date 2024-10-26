Saudi Temptation: Mohammed Kudus could break records with €100m move

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United's Ghanaian star, Mohammed Kudus, is reportedly on the brink of a record-setting transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Just a year after his move to West Ham for over €40 million from Ajax, the 24-year-old midfielder is now the target of a remarkable €100 million offer from a Saudi club looking to enhance its prestigious league.



Kudus has impressed in the Premier League with his exceptional creativity and goal-scoring ability, quickly winning the hearts of fans at the London club.



His talent for producing pivotal moments has not only cemented his position at West Ham but also attracted interest from international teams.

For the Saudi club, acquiring Mohammed Kudus would add another prominent player to their roster, while for West Ham United, this transfer could become one of the most lucrative in the club's history.



This season, he has made eight appearances and netted two goals in the Premier League.



